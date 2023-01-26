Man charged in Huntsville robbery at PNC Bank

Huntsville Police have announced the arrest of a suspect following Wednesday's robbery at PNC Bank on Country Club Avenue.
The department said 50-year-old Ronald Paul Horner Jr. was arrested about 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.
He is charged with robbery and will be held at the Madison County Jail. It was not immediately known if Horner would be given the option of bond.
Police said there is no evidence that Horner's robbery at PNC Bank was connected to other bank robbery investigations in the area.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the FBI North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force assisted Huntsville Police Department in the arrest.