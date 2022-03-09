Man charged in Florence 2021 Valentine’s Day murder could now face death penalty

The murder charge against a man arrested in a 2021 death has been upgraded.
Roydricker Bullock now is charged with capital murder in the homicide of Patrice Denice Lott, according to the Florence Police Department.
Lott was found dead in her Florence home on Feb. 14, 2021. Bullock initially was charged with murder.
The Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted Bullock on the new charge Tuesday. Capital murder means Bullock can be sentenced to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Bullock already was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.