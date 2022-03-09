Man charged in Florence 2021 Valentine’s Day murder could now face death penalty

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man charged in Florence 2021 Valentine’s Day murder could now face death penalty

  • Updated
  • 0
Roydricker Bullock

Roydricker Bullock

The murder charge against a man arrested in a 2021 death has been upgraded.

Roydricker Bullock now is charged with capital murder in the homicide of Patrice Denice Lott, according to the Florence Police Department.

Lott was found dead in her Florence home on Feb. 14, 2021. Bullock initially was charged with murder.

The Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted Bullock on the new charge Tuesday. Capital murder means Bullock can be sentenced to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Bullock already was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

