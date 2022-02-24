Man charged in 2021 Huntsville murder

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in a 2021 Huntsville murder.
Robert Wayne Thomas, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the Aug. 5, 2021, murder of Billy Powers.
Thomas was taken to the Madison County Detention Center. Bond was set at $75,000. He bonded out Wednesday afternoon.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place in the 7,500 block of Moores Mill Road, where Powers was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The months-long investigation led them to Thomas.
More arrests are possible, the sheriff’s office said.