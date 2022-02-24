 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man charged in 2021 Huntsville murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Wayne Thomas

Robert Wayne Thomas

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in a 2021 Huntsville murder.

Robert Wayne Thomas, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the Aug. 5, 2021, murder of Billy Powers.

Thomas was taken to the Madison County Detention Center. Bond was set at $75,000. He bonded out Wednesday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place in the 7,500 block of Moores Mill Road, where Powers was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The months-long investigation led them to Thomas.

More arrests are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you