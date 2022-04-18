Man caught on video stealing catalytic converters from vehicles on Decatur City Schools property

Decatur City Schools says it has once again been the victim of a theft on school property.
The latest incident happened about 10 a.m. Saturday, when two catalytic converters were taken from school system vehicles parked in a fenced area of Decatur City Schools' maintenance shop on Central Parkway.
This theft puts the total in losses for the school system at more than $4,000 in the last two weeks, according to school officials.
Previous thefts include fuel stolen from school system vehicles at the system's central office, tires stolen off a vehicle on school property and a catalytic converter cut off a vehicle parked at Decatur Middle School.
Decatur City Schools has filed police reports for each incident, and they are asking the public's help in finding the person or people responsible.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Decatur Police. The department can be reached at 256-341-4600, and tips can be left anonymously at 256-341-4636.