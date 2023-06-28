Man being transported to Limestone County Jail dies after missing trial for attempted murder

A man who failed to appear for his attempted murder trial Tuesday died Wednesday morning after being taken into custody.
Ronnie Parker had been indicted for multiple charges on Dec. 6, 2018, according to court documents.
Parker faced charges for multiple counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, arson, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a destructive device/weapon, attempting to elude law enforcement, and criminal mischief.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Parker was taken into custody Wednesday morning after failing to reappear for trial Tuesday morning.
Parker had been located and apprehended in Lawrence County. The sheriff’s office says Parker began to have what appeared to be a medical episode while being transported from Lawrence County to the Limestone County Jail.
Transporting officers immediately stopped the transport vehicle to provide assistance to Parker. A medic with one of the transporting agencies began life saving procedure and emergency medical services was immediately notified, says the sheriff’s office.
Parker was transported by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to perform the death investigation.