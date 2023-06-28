 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM
CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man being transported to Limestone County Jail dies after missing trial for attempted murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Ronnie Parker

Ronnie Parker

A man who failed to appear for his attempted murder trial Tuesday died Wednesday morning after being taken into custody.

Ronnie Parker had been indicted for multiple charges on Dec. 6, 2018, according to court documents.

Parker faced charges for multiple counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, arson, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a destructive device/weapon, attempting to elude law enforcement, and criminal mischief.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says Parker was taken into custody Wednesday morning after failing to reappear for trial Tuesday morning.

Parker had been located and apprehended in Lawrence County. The sheriff’s office says Parker began to have what appeared to be a medical episode while being transported from Lawrence County to the Limestone County Jail.

Transporting officers immediately stopped the transport vehicle to provide assistance to Parker. A medic with one of the transporting agencies began life saving procedure and emergency medical services was immediately notified, says the sheriff’s office.

Parker was transported by ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to perform the death investigation. 

