Man arrested on hindering prosecution, charge stems from Lawrence County death investigation

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 6.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 818 AM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Snow has begun to fall at Huntsville International Airport. This
may mix with rain at times this morning.  Temperatures are
expected to remain above freezing, so any accumulation will be on
grassy or elevated surfaces.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from a
trace up to one inch.

* WHERE...Morgan, Madison, Marshall, Limestone, Franklin, Colbert,
Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale counties in northern Alabama.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Man arrested on hindering prosecution, charge stems from Lawrence County death investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Eldon Shelton MUG

Eldon Shelton 

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Eldon Cordera Shelton on Saturday.

An arrest warrant was executed for Shelton on Thursday for Hindering Prosecution in the 1st degree, the sheriff's office says.

Shelton is now being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The charge stems from the investigation into the death of Gavin Hargove, the sheriff's office says.

PREVIOUS: Lawrence County murder victim died almost a day before body found

The sheriff's office says their investigation continues around the clock on this case.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

