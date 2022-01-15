Man arrested on hindering prosecution, charge stems from a death investigation

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Eldon Cordera Shelton on Saturday.
An arrest warrant was executed for Shelton on Thursday for Hindering Prosecution in the 1st degree, the sheriff's office says.
Shelton is now being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
The charge stems from the investigation into the death of Gavin Hargove, the sheriff's office says.
PREVIOUS: Lawrence County murder victim died almost a day before body found
The sheriff's office says their investigation continues around the clock on this case.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.