 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Man arrested on hindering prosecution, charge stems from a death investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Eldon Shelton MUG

Eldon Shelton 

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Eldon Cordera Shelton on Saturday.

An arrest warrant was executed for Shelton on Thursday for Hindering Prosecution in the 1st degree, the sheriff's office says.

Shelton is now being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The charge stems from the investigation into the death of Gavin Hargove, the sheriff's office says.

PREVIOUS: Lawrence County murder victim died almost a day before body found

The sheriff's office says their investigation continues around the clock on this case.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you