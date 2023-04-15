Man arrested in Madison County with 50 pounds of meth in his gas tank

The North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested a man with 50 pounds of methamphetamine in his gas tank.
NADTF agents arrested 62-year-old Michael Dewayne Scott following a lengthy investigation involving the distribution of meth from the west coast to North Alabama.
Scott was taken into custody on Highway 72 East in Madison County.
The meth was recovered from the gas tank of Scott’s vehicle.
Scott was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, police say.