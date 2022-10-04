Man arrested in Jackson County after dog found tied atop pile of debris with no food, water

A Jackson County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Hollywood found a severely malnourished dog tied into a pile of debris.
Hollywood Police Department said officers received a complaint Monday about an animal living in poor and unsanitary conditions. When they arrived, they found items piled several feet high, with a dog tied by a short rope in the middle.
Photos of the pile show it contained old tires, broken furniture, a rusted propane tank, an old grill, pieces of wood and metal, dirty blankets, a box of framed photos, various household items and even a Chevrolet Impala.
In one photo provided by police, the dog balances as best it can on the pile's contents, ribs showing but tail wagging into a blur as it looks at the photographer.
Hollywood Police Department said there was no sign of food or water for the animal, and it was infested with fleas in addition to being severely dehydrated and underweight. Animal control was contacted to take possession of the dog.
Wendell Dale Phillips, 51, was later arrested at the Fackler Volunteer Fire Department, where police said he is a member of the department and had been living at the fire station.
Phillips was arrested on one count of cruelty to animals and booked into the Jackson County Jail. He was released Tuesday morning on $500 bond.