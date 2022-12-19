Man arrested in Huntsville on multiple counts of child porn possession

Multiple reports to police about child pornography in Madison County led to a man's arrest Monday, according to Huntsville Police.
Huntsville Police Department said an investigator with its Internet Crimes Against Children unit recently received tips about 57-year-old Scott Elwood Juneac from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
That information led to a search warrant for a residence in the 100 block of Windridge Way SW in Huntsville earlier in December. Juneac was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals for seven counts of possession of child pornography.
He was released on $35,000 bond less than two hours after being booked into the Madison County Jail, records show.
Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.