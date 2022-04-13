 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror

  • Updated
Frank R. James

NEW YORK (AP) - The man arrested in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway has been charged with a federal terrorism offense.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, announced the charge against Frank R. James, 62, at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

James was taken into custody in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood shortly beforehand.

James is accused in the Tuesday attack on a crowded rush-hour train.

Five people were in critical condition after the morning shooting, but all 10 gunshot victims are expected to survive.

