Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility reduced to one quarter of a mile or less in
dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Man arrested for wrong-way I-565 crash that killed 2, injured 5 waives preliminary hearing

Jacob Scott Stephens (Oct. 2022 Huntsville Police arrest)

Jacob Scott Stephens

The case against an Athens man accused of killing two people and injuring five others in a wrong-way I-565 crash will head to a grand jury.

Jacob Scott Stephens, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree assault (DUI) and one count of reckless endangerment.

On Monday, Stephens waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was sent to a grand jury.

Stephens' preliminary hearing was supposed to be Wednesday.

Read more about Stephens' arrest HERE.

Read more about the victim's family's fight for justice HERE.

