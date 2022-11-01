Man arrested for wrong-way I-565 crash that killed 2, injured 5 waives preliminary hearing

The case against an Athens man accused of killing two people and injuring five others in a wrong-way I-565 crash will head to a grand jury.
Jacob Scott Stephens, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree assault (DUI) and one count of reckless endangerment.
On Monday, Stephens waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was sent to a grand jury.
Stephens' preliminary hearing was supposed to be Wednesday.
