Man arrested for impersonating a peace officer

Jamie Latham

Court records show Jamie Latham claimed to be FBI agent

A Trinity faces several charges after making multiple 9-1-1 calls claiming to be a federal agent and demanding law enforcement assistance.

Sheriff's officers got to Jamie Kane Latham and court records show he identified himself as an FBI agent and the Vice-Chairman of Homeland Security.

Investigators did some checking and that's when they found a pipe in his pocket used to smoke meth.

Latham was booked into jail Thursday on charges of impersonating a police officer, interfering with public safety commands and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $4,500.

