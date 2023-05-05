Man arrested for impersonating a peace officer

A Trinity faces several charges after making multiple 9-1-1 calls claiming to be a federal agent and demanding law enforcement assistance.
Sheriff's officers got to Jamie Kane Latham and court records show he identified himself as an FBI agent and the Vice-Chairman of Homeland Security.
Investigators did some checking and that's when they found a pipe in his pocket used to smoke meth.
Latham was booked into jail Thursday on charges of impersonating a police officer, interfering with public safety commands and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $4,500.