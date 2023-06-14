 Skip to main content
Man arrested for drug trafficking during traffic stop in Decatur

  • Updated
Tyree Duane Reedus

A man was arrested in Decatur for drug trafficking, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Tyree Duane Reedus, 28, was charged with trafficking in opiates and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, police pulled Reedus over for traffic infractions near the intersection of Bedford Drive SW and Routon Drive SW.

During the traffic stop, police say Reedus was found to have active warrants with the Decatur Police Department and placed under arrest.

Police say a search of Reedus’ vehicle revealed a large quantity of opiate pills and drug paraphernalia.

Reedus was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $300,300.

