Man arrested for child porn for second time in 2 months

A Huntsville man has been arrested a second time in two months on child porn charges.
Court records show Jerry Eugene Sanders, 45, faces dozens of new charges of dissemination and possession of child porn.
He was booked into the Madison County jail Thursday, about one month after police arrested him on a charge of possession of child pornography with the intent to disseminate.
Sanders was free on a $5,000 bond after his November arrest when he was returned to jail. So far, he has no bond set for the latest charges.