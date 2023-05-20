 Skip to main content
Man arrested, charged for assaulting Huntsville Police officer during traffic stop

  • Updated
Darius Devontae Rogers

The Huntsville Police Department says a man who assaulted a police officer was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The incident happened on Rime Village Drive last Sunday.

26-year-old Darius Devontae Rogers was arrested in Shelby County, Alabama on Friday.

Rogers was brought back to Madison County and booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday morning, but has since posted bond.

His charges include attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer and improper lane change.

