Man arrested after threatening gas station clerk and stealing gas in Decatur

A man was arrested after stealing gas in Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Jeffrey Lyndon Gladden of Aledo, Texas, was charged with robbery Monday.
Police say they responded to a Texaco Express located at 819 6th Ave. NE in Decatur about 10:34 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery.
Before police arrived at the scene, Gladden had already fled in a white Jeep Wrangler.
When police arrived, they learned Gladden had demanded gas and had threatened the clerk with an object capable of causing death or serious physical injury.
Police say the clerk feared for his safety and provided Gladden with gas. Gladden then fled without paying.
After a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle was broadcasted over the radio, officers in neighboring agencies observed the suspect’s vehicle about 10:47 p.m.
The vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 31 and a traffic stop was initiated, police say.
Police say the vehicle began to flee and a pursuit ensued.
At 11:26 p.m., the vehicle was stopped and Gladden was taken into custody.
Gladden was booked into the Morgan County Jail and is being held without bond.
The vehicle pursuit was led by the Falkville Police Department and was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Hartselle Police Department.