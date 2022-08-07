Man arrested after stealing vehicles, an ambulance, and fire truck in Limestone County

30-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, of Meridianville, is behind bars after stealing more than one vehicle, an ambulance and fire truck.
It all started in Athens where police say they were called to Circle K on Highway 31 for a suspicious person, later identified as Hayes.
Hayes attempted to steal a vehicle there, but was unsuccessful.
Athens Police say Hayes was able to steal a different vehicle nearby, before rear-ending a woman driving on Pryor Street, injuring her.
Hayes then went to McClary Tire on Hobbs Street where he broke into the building, took the keys to a Chevrolet Equinox, and stole it from their parking lot.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says around 1:00 Sunday morning Athens-Limestone EMS was traveling along Highway 31 near Pryor Field Airport and noticed a wrecked vehicle.
EMTs stopped to making sure no one needed assistance, when they came across Hayes, who was alone, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Upon getting into the back of the ambulance, Hayes bypassed the patient compartment and got in the driver’s seat.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says one EMT was still in the patient area, while another was stepping into the ambulance from outside.
Hayes took off, throwing that EMT from the ambulance and trapping the other inside.
Hayes drove north until he went off the road, crossing Martin Line Road, nearly landing the ambulance in Swan Creek, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Hayes fled on foot where he then stole a Tanner Volunteer Department fire truck and went southbound on Highway 31.
Law enforcement spotted Hayes and engaged in a pursuit of the stolen fire truck.
Hayes eventually went off the road and wrecked into a bunch of trees, where he totaled the fire truck.
Hayes again fled on foot before quickly being apprehended by Athens Police Officers and Limestone County Deputies.
Hayes has been charged with:
- 2 Counts Theft 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Kidnapping 1st Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hayes is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
“I want to thank Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Decatur Police Department, ALEA Troopers and Aviation units, and all the Limestone County Deputies, Dispatchers, and Investigators that responded or assisted in capturing this offender," Sheriff McLaughlin said. "Our prayers are with our injured EMT and we wish her a speedy recovery."
Athens Limestone Hospital Director of Emergency Services Suzanne Johnson provided a statement to the Athens Police Department.
"I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to the Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama State Troopers, and Tanner Volunteer Fire Department for their quick response to my EMS crew’s distress call last night. This situation could have turned out much differently. We are very blessed that everyone is safe from this event."