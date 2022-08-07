Man arrested after stealing vehicles, ambulance, fire truck in Limestone County

Thirty-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes of Meridianville is behind bars after stealing more than one vehicle, an ambulance and a fire truck.
It all started in Athens, where police say they were called to Circle K on U.S. 31 for a suspicious person, later identified as Hayes.
Hayes attempted to steal a vehicle there but was unsuccessful. Athens Police said Hayes was able to steal a different vehicle nearby before rear-ending a woman driving on Pryor Street, injuring her.
Hayes then went to McClary Tire on Hobbs Street, where he broke into the building, took the keys to a Chevrolet Equinox and stole it from their parking lot, police said.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Athens-Limestone EMS was traveling along U.S. 31 near Pryor Field Airport at about 1 a.m. Sunday and noticed a wrecked vehicle.
EMTs stopped to make sure no one needed assistance and came across Hayes, who was alone, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Upon getting into the back of the ambulance, Hayes bypassed the patient compartment and got in the driver’s seat. The sheriff's office said one EMT was still in the patient area, while another was stepping into the ambulance from outside.
Hayes took off, throwing that EMT from the ambulance and trapping the other inside. Hayes drove north until he went off the road, crossing Martin Line Road and nearly landing the ambulance in Swan Creek, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Hayes fled on foot, then stole a Tanner Volunteer Department fire truck and went southbound on U.S. 31.
Law enforcement spotted Hayes and engaged in a pursuit of the stolen fire truck. Hayes eventually went off the road and wrecked into a bunch of trees, totaling the fire truck.
Hayes again fled on foot before quickly being apprehended by Athens police officers and Limestone County deputies.
Hayes has been charged with:
- Two counts of first-degree theft;
- Second-degree assault;
- First-degree kidnapping;
- Reckless endangerment;
- Attempting to elude law enforcement;
- Possession of marijuana; and
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hayes is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
“I want to thank Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Decatur Police Department, ALEA Troopers and Aviation units, and all the Limestone County Deputies, Dispatchers, and Investigators that responded or assisted in capturing this offender," McLaughlin said. "Our prayers are with our injured EMT and we wish her a speedy recovery."
Suzanne Johnson, director of emergency services at Athens-Limestone Hospital, provided a statement to the Athens Police Department:
"I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to the Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama State Troopers, and Tanner Volunteer Fire Department for their quick response to my EMS crew’s distress call last night. This situation could have turned out much differently. We are very blessed that everyone is safe from this event."