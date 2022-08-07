Man arrested after stealing a vehicle, ambulance, then firetruck in Limestone County

A Meridianville man is behind bars after stealing a vehicle, ambulance and firetruck.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes stole a vehicle in Athens before wrecking it on Highway 31 near Pryor Field Airport.
Around 1:00 Sunday morning Athens-Limestone EMS was traveling in the area and noticed the vehicle.
They stopped to making sure no one needed assistance, when they came across Hayes, who was alone, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Upon getting into the back of the ambulance, Hayes bypassed the patient compartment and got in the driver’s seat.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says one EMT was still in the patient area, while another was stepping into the ambulance from outside.
Hayes then took of throwing that EMT from the ambulance and trapping the other inside.
Hayes drove north until he went off the road, crossing Martin Line Road, nearly landing the ambulance in Swan Creek, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Hayes fled on foot where he then stole a Tanner Volunteer Department firetruck and went southbound on Highway 31.
Law enforcement spotted Hayes and engaged in a pursuit of the stolen firetruck.
Hayes eventually went off the road and wrecked into a bunch of trees, where he totaled the firetruck.
Hayes again fled on foot before quickly being apprehended by Athens Police Officers and Limestone County Deputies.
Hayes has been charged with:
- 2 Counts Theft 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Kidnapping 1st Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hayes is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.
“I want to thank Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Decatur Police Department, ALEA Troopers and Aviation units, and all the Limestone County Deputies, Dispatchers, and Investigators that responded or assisted in capturing this offender," Sheriff McLaughlin said. "Our prayers are with our injured EMT and we wish her a speedy recovery."