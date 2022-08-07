Man arrested after shooting, barricading himself inside a Limestone County home

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in Athens on Saturday where 43-year-old Ryan Matthew Guenther barricaded himself inside.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says deputies responded to the home on Craft Road where someone reported being shot by someone inside.
It's unclear that person's condition, but Sheriff McLaughlin says he was on his way to the hospital by the time deputies arrived.
Sheriff McLaughlin says that person told deputies he was a friend of the family.
The homeowner told deputies his son shot the man who was in route to the hospital, according to Sheriff McLaughlin.
The homeowner also told deputies his son took his daughter-in-law and their children, into a back room where he barricaded himself with a pistol.
Sheriff McLaughlin says deputies were able to get the children and woman out safe.
Guenther never threatened law enforcement, but did threaten himself, Sheriff McLaughlin says.
Deputies were able to successfully negotiate with him to get him to come out.
Guenther was taken into custody and is facing aggravated assault, kidnapping and domestic violence charges.