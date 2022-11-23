 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested after pulling multiple fire alarms at Florence apartment complex

  • 0
Jason D. Ruano

Jason D. Ruano

A man is charged with rendering false alarm at a Florence apartment complex.

Jason D. Ruano, 43, was arrested Tuesday morning after Florence police say he pulled multiple fire alarms at Courtview Towers on North Pine Street.

After his arrest at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ruano was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Jail records show he was charged later the same day with aggravated assault using an unspecified weapon against a police officer.

Florence Police said that charge was brought about by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you