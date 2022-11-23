Man arrested after pulling multiple fire alarms at Florence apartment complex

A man is charged with rendering false alarm at a Florence apartment complex.
Jason D. Ruano, 43, was arrested Tuesday morning after Florence police say he pulled multiple fire alarms at Courtview Towers on North Pine Street.
After his arrest at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ruano was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Jail records show he was charged later the same day with aggravated assault using an unspecified weapon against a police officer.
Florence Police said that charge was brought about by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.