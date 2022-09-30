Man arrested after missing Ohio girl found safe in Decatur

A 34-year-old man is in the Morgan County Jail charged with interfering with custody after the kidnapping of an Ohio girl.
On Thursday, Decatur Police found Marceleno Vicente Solis at a home in Decatur with a missing child out of Ohio.
Police say he took her from her home without parental consent.
Police say the girl was not hurt when they found her.
Alabama DHR is working to reunite the girl with her family.
A detention hold has been placed on Solis by ICE. In the meantime, he is in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.