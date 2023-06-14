Man arrested after marijuana, pills, guns found in Madison County traffic stop

A man was arrested for drug-related charges during a traffic stop after physically fighting with a woman in a car while driving down the road.
Johnnie Watkins III, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, a deputy observed a red Ford Mustang heading southbound when conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Highway 53 and Kelly Spring Road.
Police say that a male and female occupant began physically fighting inside the car while driving down the road.
The deputy pulled the car over and detained both occupants.
Police say the deputy developed probable cause to perform a search of the vehicle during the traffic stop.
The deputy found 58.5 grams of marijuana, 78 Xanax pills, eight suboxone pills, one Oxycodone pill, nine homemade pressed pills and two firearms.
Watkins was booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday afternoon with bonds totaling $22,500.
According to jail records, Watkins was released Tuesday evening.