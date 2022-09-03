Man arrested after fleeing from deputies during traffic stop in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says when deputies initiated a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon, the driver stopped, provided his ID and then proceeded to elude deputies.
It happened on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville.
A female passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, while the driver continued to flee into Lawrence County.
The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Winston Santana Dean Whitworth.
Police say Whitworth bailed out of the vehicle and then attempted to flee on foot on County Road 221.
Whitworth was quickly taken into custody on a $900 bond.
He's charged with reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer.
It's unclear if the female passenger in the vehicle will facing any charges,