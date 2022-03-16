 Skip to main content
Man arrested after DeKalb County traffic stop uncovers meth, marijuana

  • Updated
Demetrius Lavon Terry

A traffic stop in DeKalb County led to the discovery of large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana and one man’s arrest.

Demetrius Lavon Terry, 37, of Rainbow City was found with 262 grams of pot and 15 grams of meth when he was arrested Monday in Kilpatrick, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, promoting prison contraband, and failure to appear.

Terry is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $22,078 bond.

Demetrius Lavon Terry evidence

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says this evidence was collected in the arrest of Demetrius Lavon Terry

