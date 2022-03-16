Man arrested after DeKalb County traffic stop uncovers meth, marijuana

A traffic stop in DeKalb County led to the discovery of large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana and one man’s arrest.
Demetrius Lavon Terry, 37, of Rainbow City was found with 262 grams of pot and 15 grams of meth when he was arrested Monday in Kilpatrick, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, promoting prison contraband, and failure to appear.
Terry is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $22,078 bond.