Man arrested after Decatur resident finds flash drive containing child pornography he recorded

A 32-year-old man is awaiting extradition to Morgan County after an acquaintance discovered evidence of his involvement in multiple child sex crimes.
Decatur Police said a resident of Decatur reported finding a flash drive May 28 with images and videos of James Dwight Mitchell and a 12-year-old "involved in nudity and sex acts."
The flash drive was turned over to law enforcement, who confirmed the contents and obtained a warrant for Mitchell.
He was found Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Jackson, Tennessee, and arrested.
Mitchell is charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, production of obscene matter and possession of obscene matter. Once extradited to Alabama, he'll be booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $160,000.