Man admits to traveling from Athens to Littleville for sex with a 15-year-old boy

An Athens man told investigators he drove from Athens to Littleville to meet a 15-year-old for sex.
According to the complaint filed by investigators, 30-year-old Joel Juarez Romero, of Athens, drove to Littleville on March 29. He said it was to meet in-person someone he had met on an online dating app earlier that day.
When they met, investigators say the 15-year-old boy gave Romero directions to Stone Gap Road in Colbert County.
According to the complaint, just before midnight on March 29, a Colbert County deputy found a suspicious pick-up truck in that area. The deputy observed Romero and the boy in the backseat getting clothed.
The deputy says he also found lubricant, condoms and rope with the two in the truck.
Romero told investigators he thought the boy was 22-years-old and that he "usually checks IDs," but didn't this time.
Both the victim and Romero admitted to having sex and to sending lewd photos to each other.
Romero is charged with:
- 2nd degree sodomy
- Enticing a child to enter a vehicle/home for immoral purposes
- Possession of child pornography
- Electronic solicitation of a child
Romero remains in the Colbert County Jail. His case has been bound over to a grand jury. He is due in court for a bond hearing Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.