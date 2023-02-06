 Skip to main content
Man accused of stealing identity, money from ATMs in Florence

Nicholas Wayne Smith

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man it says stole money and an identity.

Nicholas Wayne Smith was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of theft of property.

Police said in February 2022 Smith used another person’s information to take $1,200 from a Listerhill Credit Union ATM on Hough Road. The next day, police said he took $2,000 from a Listerhill ATM on College Street.

Smith is being held on a $76,000 bond at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

