Man accused of slashing girlfriend's tires leads Florence police on chase through city, ball fields

A 911 call about slashed tires led to a chase along city streets and through ball fields before ending near Wilson Lake, Florence police said.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Huntsville Road around noon Wednesday after a woman said her boyfriend, identified as Doug Knighten Jr., had slashed her tires. Police said they saw a man running to a black Ford F-150, then drive the truck toward a patrol vehicle.
Police said the truck hit the front of the vehicle before turning on Huntsville Road with officers in pursuit. During the chase, police said, Knighten crossed into oncoming traffic “multiple times” and eventually entered Veterans Park, “where he caused extensive damage to ball fields.”
The chase then continued to Cox Creek Parkway and in neighborhoods between Huntsville Road and Veterans Drive in Florence. Police said Knighten hit two vehicles before reaching a dead-end street and driving through a wooded area.
He stopped the truck and fled on foot to Wilson Lake, according to police, who said officers talked him “into stopping due to the temperature of the water.”
Knighten was arrested and charged with felony attempt to elude, first-degree attempted assault, third-degree domestic violence, first-degree criminal mischief, felony leaving the scene of an accident and DUI. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $23,000 bond.