Man accused of slashing girlfriend's tires leads Florence police on chase through city, ball fields

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Widespread fog will lead to visibility reductions for much of the
Tennessee Valley this morning...

Widespread fog and low stratus clouds have developed across the
region this morning, to the north of an approaching warm front.
Although visibilities will generally be in the 1-3 mile range, a few
patches of locally dense fog will also be possible. The fog and
related visibility reductions will result in hazardous traveling
conditions for several hours. However, conditions will begin to
improve from southeast-to-northwest later this morning.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly between locations. Use low beams, reduce
driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other
cars.

Man accused of slashing girlfriend's tires leads Florence police on chase through city, ball fields

Douglas Knighten Jr.

A 911 call about slashed tires led to a chase along city streets and through ball fields before ending near Wilson Lake, Florence police said.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Huntsville Road around noon Wednesday after a woman said her boyfriend, identified as Doug Knighten Jr., had slashed her tires. Police said they saw a man running to a black Ford F-150, then drive the truck toward a patrol vehicle.

Police said the truck hit the front of the vehicle before turning on Huntsville Road with officers in pursuit. During the chase, police said, Knighten crossed into oncoming traffic “multiple times” and eventually entered Veterans Park, “where he caused extensive damage to ball fields.”

The chase then continued to Cox Creek Parkway and in neighborhoods between Huntsville Road and Veterans Drive in Florence. Police said Knighten hit two vehicles before reaching a dead-end street and driving through a wooded area.

He stopped the truck and fled on foot to Wilson Lake, according to police, who said officers talked him “into stopping due to the temperature of the water.”

Knighten was arrested and charged with felony attempt to elude, first-degree attempted assault, third-degree domestic violence, first-degree criminal mischief, felony leaving the scene of an accident and DUI. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $23,000 bond.

