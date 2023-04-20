Man accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner to undergo more mental health probes

The man accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback Jr. in 2021 was in court Thursday morning for a pre-trial hearing.
Brian Martin remains in jail without bond.
The hearing was to discuss matters ahead of trial, essentially to prepare it.
A trial date hasn't been set yet, but Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston says the state will be ready.
Martin was present in the courtroom after being escorted from the jail to the courthouse.
He showed little to no expression as the hearing went on.
The judge ruled Martin has the right to be present at every phase of his trial and that all procedures must be recorded.
Related to discovery in the case, Martin's attorneys say they've had some issues getting videos, etc.
The prosecution says they recently became aware of the request and plan to fulfill it.
A judge ruled everyone now has 60 days to provide what has been requested.
All parties also addressed the recent two-hour mental health evaluation on Martin to determine whether he's competent to stand trial.
Court records show a forensic examiner stated in the report it is "recommended that Mr. Martin not be allowed to proceed with his cause until the issue of his competence is resolved."
Everyone in the courtroom agreed.
The court commits Martin to the Department of Mental Health for 90 days for further observation and evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial and his competency at the time of the offenses.
The judge also put a gag order in place, which means no public comment on the case from either side until trial to protect the integrity of it.
WAAY 31 will continue to follow this case closely.