Man accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner pleads not guilty

A man accused of killing a Sheffield police officer, and another man, has pleaded not guilty.
Brian Martin appeared before a Colbert County judge Thursday morning, and claimed he has a mental disease or defect. He is accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner during a shootout in October. He is also accused of killing another man, William Mealback Jr. during that same shootout.
Martin is charged with Capital Murder. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.
A pre-trial hearing date has not yet been set.