Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 2 teens in Madison County found mentally incompetent for trial

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenagers at a Huntsville home in 2018 has now been deemed mentally incompetent for trial — for now.
Records show a judge found Rodney Shawn Geddes, 47, to have a mental illness or defect that puts him at a risk of "substantial harm to himself ... or to others." The court further found Geddes would continue to suffer and deteriorate mentally, and that he is already incapable of making a rational and informed decision about his mental health care.
As such, he's set to be committed to the Alabama Department of Mental Health for treatment and additional assessment. The court believes there is "substantial probability" that, if properly treated, Geddes would resume the competency needed to get through trial.
Geddes is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, 42-year-old Iris Koress Bynum; a 17-year-old girl; and a 16-year-old girl. The murders happened in June 2018 in a home on Knollbrook Drive in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police said Geddes had been living in the home with Bynum and they separated shortly before the murders. Geddes was arrested in Tennessee hours after the bodies were found and brought back to Alabama.
He remains in the Madison County Jail as of Friday without the option of bond.