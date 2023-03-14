 Skip to main content
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend's mother jailed on multiple charges in Lauderdale County

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Burns

A man accused of kidnapping and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend's mother is out of the hospital and in the Lauderdale County Jail.

Jason Burns was arrested on kidnapping, burglary, possession of burglar tools, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal mischief charges when he was cleared from the hospital today, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has no bond.

The sheriff's office says they got an urgent call from a woman claiming their mother was kidnapped at gunpoint and being held hostage in a vehicle about 2:41 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived to the victim's home off County Road 14, they noticed someone had broken in.

Deputies along with the FBI and U.S. Marshalls then started working together to track the suspect down.

Investigators say Burns made several calls to his ex-girlfriend admitting to taking her mother; he also threatened to kill her unless the ex-girlfriend met him in a trade off.

Investigators say Burns also threatened suicide by cop and to kill the hostage if stopped by law enforcement.

About midnight, investigators were able to identify the suspect's vehicle. They say he was in a rental vehicle, and was headed back to his home in Gadsden. That's where officers were able to take Burns into custody.

The hostage received treatment at the home.

Burns was taken to a Gadsden hospital and Helen Keller Hospital for treatment after police say he tried to swallow drugs to overdose.

