Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend's mom to be extradited to Lauderdale County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend's mom to be extradited to Lauderdale County

  • Updated
  • 0
CRIME WEB IMAGE.jpg

UPDATE 3/12: The Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office says the suspect has been transferred from the hospital in Gadsden to Helen Keller Hospital. He is still being guarded by deputies. 

The suspect has yet to be identified at this time. 

----

A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's mother is now waiting to be extradited to the Lauderdale County Jail.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says they got an urgent call from a woman claiming their mother was kidnapped at gunpoint and being held hostage in a vehicle at around 2:41 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived to the victim's home off County Road 14, they noticed someone had broken in.

Deputies along with the FBI and U.S. Marshalls then started working together to track the suspect down.

Investigators say the suspect made several calls to his ex-girlfriend admitting to taking her mother; he also threatened to kill her unless the ex-girlfriend met him in a trade off.

Investigators say the suspect also threatened suicide by cop and to kill the hostage if stopped by law enforcement.

At around midnight, investigators were able to identify the suspect's vehicle. They say he was in a rental vehicle, and was headed back to his home in Gadsden, AL. That's where officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

The hostage received treatment at the home and is now doing okay.

The suspect is now being guarded by Lauderdale County Deputies at a Gadsden hospital after officials say he tried to swallow drugs to overdose.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, will be arrested and brought back to Lauderdale County once released from the hospital.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you