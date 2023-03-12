Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend's mom to be extradited to Lauderdale County

UPDATE 3/12: The Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office says the suspect has been transferred from the hospital in Gadsden to Helen Keller Hospital. He is still being guarded by deputies.
The suspect has yet to be identified at this time.
----
A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's mother is now waiting to be extradited to the Lauderdale County Jail.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says they got an urgent call from a woman claiming their mother was kidnapped at gunpoint and being held hostage in a vehicle at around 2:41 p.m. Friday.
When deputies arrived to the victim's home off County Road 14, they noticed someone had broken in.
Deputies along with the FBI and U.S. Marshalls then started working together to track the suspect down.
Investigators say the suspect made several calls to his ex-girlfriend admitting to taking her mother; he also threatened to kill her unless the ex-girlfriend met him in a trade off.
Investigators say the suspect also threatened suicide by cop and to kill the hostage if stopped by law enforcement.
At around midnight, investigators were able to identify the suspect's vehicle. They say he was in a rental vehicle, and was headed back to his home in Gadsden, AL. That's where officers were able to take the suspect into custody.
The hostage received treatment at the home and is now doing okay.
The suspect is now being guarded by Lauderdale County Deputies at a Gadsden hospital after officials say he tried to swallow drugs to overdose.
The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, will be arrested and brought back to Lauderdale County once released from the hospital.