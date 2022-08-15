Man accused of jumping out of closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners arrested on assault charges

Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a cutting incident in which two people had to be taken to the hospital because the man allegedly jumped out of their closet and cut them.
The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6600 block of Steeplechase Drive, but the suspect ran away from the home after cutting the victims.
On Aug. 9, police say, they found him. Marlon Anthony James II, 34, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree assault.
He was booked into the Madison County Jail with bond set at $35,000.