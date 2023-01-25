 Skip to main content
Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

Jimmy Peek Jr.

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.

Deputies were told the suspect also took the victim’s wallet, fire department radio and other personal items. They also said the suspect had a firearm that he allegedly fired “at or near the victim.”

Jimmy Peek Jr., 49, of Pisgah was identified as the suspect and charged with robbery. He’s being held in the Jackson County jail.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

