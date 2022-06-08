Malfunctioning alarm warns UAH of active shooter on campus even though there was no threat

Students and staff on campus at the University of Alabama in Huntsville received a warning of an active shooter Wednesday morning creating mass confusion and concern, but there was no shooter, instead an alert system "malfunctioned" WAAY 31 has confirmed.
911 dispatchers received numerous calls from the campus after the alarm sounded with the warning to people on campus of an active shooter. Huntsville Police officers did not respond to the campus and the UAH Alert system describing the error as a malfunctioning test alarm.
One staff member told WAAY 31 when they got the alert they immediately turned the lights off in the room they were in and dove under desks.
"Woke up to a really loud alarm siren time for a second I thought it was gonna be another fire drill because we had one of those a few days ago, but then it was saying there was an active shooter on campus to stay in your area until it is clear and so we got up and we locked our doors waiting till we heard back," UAH student Taryn Brown said.
UAH officials sent this statement on the incident Wednesday afternoon:
"This morning, during regularly scheduled testing, an alert was erroneously deployed to some buildings through the building mass notification system. There was no threat to campus. We apologize for any inconvenience.
We continuously test, monitor and examine our alert systems to ensure the most effective communication processes are in place to prioritize safety and security on campus.
Thank you for supporting UAH safety and security."