Make plans now for the 42nd annual W.C. Handy Festival in the Shoals

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE, SOUTHWESTERN MADISON, CENTRAL MORGAN AND CENTRAL LAWRENCE COUNTIES... At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Moulton, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Town Creek, Courtland, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight Center, Morgan City, Somerville, North Courtland, Hillsboro, Mooresville, Basham and Caddo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED