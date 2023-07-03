 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE, SOUTHWESTERN MADISON, CENTRAL
MORGAN AND CENTRAL LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Southern Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Moulton,
Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Town Creek, Courtland,
Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Marshall Space Flight
Center, Morgan City, Somerville, North Courtland, Hillsboro,
Mooresville, Basham and Caddo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 345 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Make plans now for the 42nd annual W.C. Handy Festival in the Shoals

  • Updated
  • 0
Handy Fest 2023

Source: The Music Preservation Society, Inc. and W.C. Handy Festival Steering Committee

The 42nd annual W.C. Handy Festival kicks off later this month, July 20-30.

Handy Fest is a week-long celebration of the musical heritage of northwest Alabama, honoring Florence native, W. C. Handy, "Father of the Blues."

More than 200 events take place during the week, ranging from mini concerts to headliner concerts and everything in between.

This year's headline concert will be in the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium on Friday, July 28. It features Eric Essix and his band, R&B singer Melvia "Chick" Rodgers and international traveling blues singer, Bobby Rush.

For a full list of events, click here.

