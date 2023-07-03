Make plans now for Handy Fest 2023 in the Shoals

The 42nd annual W.C. Handy Festival kicks off later this month, July 20-30.
Handy Fest a week long celebration of the musical heritage of northwest Alabama, honoring Florence native, W. C. Handy, "Father of the Blues."
More than 200 events take place during the week, ranging from mini-concerts to headliner concerts and everything in between.
This year's headline concert at UNA's Norton Auditorium on Friday, July 28, features Eric Essix and his band, R&B singer Melvia "Chick" Rodgers and international traveling blues singer, Bobby Rush.
