Major power outage reported in Jackson County

UPDATE: As of 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, only one outage remained, affecting about 730 customers in the areas of West Willow Street (Alabama 35) and Old Larkinsville Road.
-----
PREVIOUS:
The Scottsboro Electric Power Board reports more than 2,500 customers are without power in Jackson County as of 9:29 p.m. Wednesday.
An outage map shows three separate outages in Scottsboro.
The affected area includes Porter Road, U.S. 72, South Broad Street, Alabama 35 and neighborhoods near the Highlands Medical Center.