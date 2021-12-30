You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Major Marshall Co. road closed after storm damage; emergency commission meeting set for Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

Union Grove Road in Marshall County’s District 1 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time after storms washed away part of the road and damaged its guardrails, officials said Thursday.

Marshall County District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said the area of Union Grove Road, between Mount View Road and Driftwood Drive, “received heavy damages” during Wednesday night’s storms. He told WAAY 31 it was a major road issue that is going to require an emergency meeting of the Marshall County Commission.

That meeting has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Commission Chambers. Commissioners will discuss how to handle repairing the roadway so it can be reopened, but in the meantime, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will help redirect traffic away from the damaged area.

Shumate told WAAY 31 that the metal drain pipes under the road had been installed in 1952 and had deteriorated over time, making it easier for damage by heavy rains to occur.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

