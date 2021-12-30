Major Marshall Co. road closed after storm damage; emergency commission meeting set for Monday

Union Grove Road in Marshall County’s District 1 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time after storms washed away part of the road and damaged its guardrails, officials said Thursday.
Marshall County District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said the area of Union Grove Road, between Mount View Road and Driftwood Drive, “received heavy damages” during Wednesday night’s storms. He told WAAY 31 it was a major road issue that is going to require an emergency meeting of the Marshall County Commission.
That meeting has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Commission Chambers. Commissioners will discuss how to handle repairing the roadway so it can be reopened, but in the meantime, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will help redirect traffic away from the damaged area.
Shumate told WAAY 31 that the metal drain pipes under the road had been installed in 1952 and had deteriorated over time, making it easier for damage by heavy rains to occur.