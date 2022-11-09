 Skip to main content
Major League Soccer debuts name and logo for Huntsville NEXT Pro team

  • Updated
Huntsville City Football Club

The Huntsville City Football Club is bringing professional soccer to the Rocket City.

The club unveiled its official name and branding Wednesday at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville. 

The team will make Joe Davis Stadium its home once renovations are complete in May 2023.

Huntsville City FC is an affiliate team of Major League Soccer's Nashville Soccer Club.

You can now follow them on Twitter at @HuntCityFC.

