Major grant approved for new programs at Mental Health Association in Morgan County

Major help in the form of a $100,000 grant is on the way for a group in Morgan County.
The Mental Health Association in Morgan County was granted this money to help develop a bullying and cyberbullying prevention program. It's all about meeting the needs of the community.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit says the new program will focus on elementary and middle school students.
“One in 4 elementary students will have the pressure or be different and end up being bullied, and we want to stop that," said Summer Blankenship, executive director of MHA.
It's a nonstop effort to help end bullying, led by Blankenship. She said the MHA team sat down with school counselors throughout Morgan County to see how they could help students the most.
Self-esteem, peer pressure and bullying were the biggest topics brought pu during those discussions, Blankenship said. “We took that information and started searching for what we could do."
Blankenship said they applied a year ago for a $100,000 grant from the state, and it was recently approved.
They are still in the early stages of developing this program, but Blankenship said it's important to start with the elementary school-aged kids.
"Our goal in the elementary school is to bring this program and teach them to be a better buddy than being bullied," said Blankenship.
This program will be built from the ground up. Understanding this is about serving the needs of the community, Blankenship and the MHA team say they’re ready to work.
"We are about to start meeting and doing a lot of ... getting out of the office and getting into the community to talk to those different counselors or those operations directors at the school systems," said Blankenship.
With this being so fresh, Blankenship doesn't have a set date for when this program will launch.
The grant money will also be used for a drug assistance program, another of MHA's many offered services.
MHA encourages you to visit their website here and learn more about them, because they may provide some resources that could help benefit you or someone you know.