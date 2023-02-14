Major grant approved for Mental Health Association in Morgan County

Major help in the form of $100,000 is on the way for a 501(c)(3) local nonprofit in Morgan County.
The Mental Health Association in Morgan County was granted this money to help develop a bullying and cyberbullying prevention program.
This is all about meeting the needs of the community.
MHA, the Mental Health Association received this grant and now they'll put together a plan to help get a program put in place which they say will focus on elementary and middle school kids.
“One in four elementary students will have the pressure or be different and end up being bullied and we want to stop that," said Summer Blankenship the Executive Director of MHA.
It's a non-stop effort to help put an end to bullying. Led by Blankenship. She says the MHA team sat down with school counselors throughout Morgan County to see ways they could help students the most.
“Self-esteem and peer pressure and bullying were the three big topics that she discussed with us. We took that information and started searching for what we could do," said Blankenship.
Blankenship says a year ago they applied for a $100,000 grant from the state which was recently approved.
They are still in the early stages of developing this program but Blankenship says it's important to start with the elementary school kids.
"Our goal in the elementary school is to bring this program and teach them to be a better buddy then being bullied," said Blankenship.
"This program will be built from the ground up. Understanding this is about serving the needs of the community, Blankenship and the MHA team say they’re ready to work.
"We are about to start meeting and doing a lot of P.R. and getting out of the office and getting into the community to talk to those different counselors or those operations directors at the school systems," said Blankenship.
With this being so fresh, Blankenship doesn't have a set date for when this program will launch.
This grant money is also going toward a drug assistance program which is one of the many things MHA does.
MHA encourages you to visit their website here and learn more about them because they may provide some resources that could help benefit you.