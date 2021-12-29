'Major development' for eastern Madison County in the works behind closed doors

WAAY 31 is pulling back the curtain on negotiations taking place right now to bring a major industrial development to eastern Madison County.
The WAAY 31 iTeam confirmed through multiple sources with direct knowledge of the deal that the development could bring upwards of 3,000 new jobs to the county.
But neighbors are already forming a grassroots opposition to the plan that could drastically change their neighborhoods.
The site for the potential development is hundreds of acres of current farmland in Madison County, east on U.S. 72 from Madison County High School.
The maneuvers are happening behind closed doors, but sources say the current rail lines are key and new rails could be added to further serve this development.
“The lack of transparency is a real problem," Salty Bottom Road resident Keith Dye told WAAY 31.
Dye is joining forces with other neighbors in the Salty Bottom area to oppose this plan, or at least what they know about it so far.
“It has been cloak and dagger all the way through. Only two people have been approached that we know of," Dye said. "We feel like we are being subjected to industrial growth without any announcement or input whatsoever."
The City of Huntsville, Madison County and developer John Hays, who already owns a tract of land in the area, all refused to comment.
“No one has any specifics, because no one is talking to us — no government official, no developer, no railroad official, no one," Dye said.
While some residents continue to push for concrete answers by reaching out to county leaders and the developer, multiple sources with knowledge of the secret deal told WAAY 31 this project would be a "game changer," bringing in up to 3,000 high-paying jobs with salaries ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.
While western Madison County and sections of now-annexed Limestone County have seen an explosion of large-scale manufacturing over the years, eastern portions of the county are wide open — for now.
Officials with the town of nearby Gurley told WAAY 31 the town doesn't have the financial resources to annex the area and pay for the massive incentives it would take to keep the project moving forward.
The City of Huntsville could step in.
“Nobody in this area wants to be annexed to Huntsville. This is a county farming community," Dye said. "They don’t wanna be annexed. Everybody’s told me they are opposed to this type of industrial expansion in this area."
No one is saying who the potential tenant would be for the site just yet. If Huntsville were to get involved in this project, the city council would have to approve any economic incentives.