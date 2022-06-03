Major development deal for proposed Limestone County zoo site falls through

Plans to build a zoo in North Alabama hit a major roadblock when a developer's contract fell through, WAAY 31's I-Team confirmed Friday.
The piece of property located in Limestone County adjacent to Interstate 65 is no longer under contract, but the North Alabama Zoological Society says it has backup plans.
Lansing Companies previously announced its $1 million pledge to make the proposed zoo a reality, and had an option to purchase the 687-acre site.
NAZS said the zoo would span 279 acres with a traditional walking zoo and other features located just north of Martin Line Road and adjacent to I-65 south of Tanner. But due to "unexpected medical issues," Lansing Companies couldn't complete the contract to purchase the property, and now it is off the market.
The owners of the property told WAAY 31 they are still wanting to sell it as one large piece, with no plans to split the land into parcels. Friday, NAZS officials said Lansing developers are working on a new deal but for now the future of a zoo on that site is in limbo.
NALZS spokesperson Ethan Fitzgerald confirmed Friday they are working closely with developers, property owners and real estate agents during this fluid period.
“Mr. Lansing has encountered some health problems that have delayed his company from purchasing the land," Fitzgerald said.
"He has long intended to allocate a portion of the land to be carved out for NALZS - specifically for the actual zoo site. Unfortunately, Mr. Lansing’s current health situation led to the land going back on the market. It’s our understanding that he and his partners are still working to complete the purchase.
“The owners of the properties may change, but we have active relations with the parties who want to purchase the land. We feel optimistic about where NALZS fits into the development plans of the interested parties."
But what happens if either site gets bought by another developer?
Fitzgerald says the NALZS has backup plans and property they are interested in but would not say where those sections of property are located.
Since announcing their preferred location for the zoo, the interest in that prime real estate with easy access to the interstate has increased.
“This economy is super competitive and we would be fools not to have backup options in place," Fitzgerald added.
The renderings and marketing materials from the nonprofit still show their vision for how this zoo would take shape on that particular piece of property. Fitzgerald said since launching their public campaign to raise the estimated $11 million needed to purchase both properties for the project, they have received about $50,000 in donations and several corporate pledges for funding.
NALZS has also identified a second property north of the city of Madison along Limestone Creek. The 200-acre property is an extension of the zoo and will focus on sustainable farming research for humans and animals. Sustainable agriculture products from the site will be used to feed the animals and supply the restaurants at the zoo. NALZS will share more information about this property in the coming weeks.
The amount needed for NALZS to purchase both properties approximately $11 million. The society is currently working with corporate and civic leaders to secure funding as well as seeking help from the community for the land purchase.