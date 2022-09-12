Major development coming to Huntsville

The city recognized as the best place to live in the U.S. keeps on growing.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new major mixed-use development in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville.
"Live, work and play" is the focal point of this new development.
Developers and officials say this project at the intersection of Wynn Drive and Bradford Drive will be dynamic.
"Huntsville's an exciting place to be," said Joey Azar, who works with Boaz Venture, one of three developers helping bring the Arcadia project to life.
The six-story development will have office, retail and restaurant space.
It will also include 250 apartment units.
"It was our attempt and hope that we're going to be providing a true urban core and almost create a new mixed-use node within the park," said Azar.
The major development is slated to take nearly two years to complete.
Erin Koshut is the executive director of Cummings Research Park at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
She said their master plan is to revitalize this part of the park, which began back in 2015.
"The city and the chamber and local leaders really did look at the investments that are being made downtown across the nation and this whole idea of convenience. This 'live and work and play' and very confined, perhaps, or smaller utilization of spaces is really something employees are looking for," she said.
Bringing those downtown elements to a suburban part of town is something Koshut said they carefully and strategically planned.
She said the development is in response to the needs of businesses as they continue to grow, as well as the next generation of workforce that they continue to recruit.
"We now are seeing that those 'live, work, learn and play all in one space' is a desire for employees that are coming to the region or coming out of our colleges and universities," said Koshut.
As the city celebrates 60 years here at Cummings Research Park, Koshut was clear to mention that they're just getting started.
"This is just the beginning. We can't wait to see what's coming next, and stay tuned — you'll be hearing more about that very soon," said Koshut.
This project will be built on 3.5 acres of land. Developers say they plan on using every bit of space the land has to offer to create a vibrant scene.