Mainly dry, sunny weather sticks around Thursday

Quiet, comfortable weather will stick around tonight. Look for mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be nearly identical to today with another round of sunshine. Nothing more than a stray shower or two is expected in the afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid 80s.
Friday will bring us a slightly better chance at afternoon showers and storms, but even these won't be all that widespread. Highs will stay put in the low 80s.
Highs will cool to the mid and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday before returning to the low 80s on Memorial Day. The best chance of rain Saturday will be around the Shoals. Meanwhile, showers will be most likely Sunday in northeast Alabama. Most will likely be dry on Monday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: NE 3-7 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.