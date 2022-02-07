Main Event Huntsville awarding free games for year, for life in scavenger hunt

Ten “lost” bowling pins are at the center of a scavenger hunt by Main Event as it readies to open its Huntsville location.
The first person to find each pin – said to have been lost on their way to the 50,000-square foot family entertainment center – can win an invitation for four to attend Main Event’s VIP Opening on Feb. 25 as well as free games for a year.
And one lucky person will win Main Event for life!
Clues are being revealed on Main Event’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Main Event opens to the public at noon Feb. 25 at 4884 Governors W in Bridge Street Town Center. The first 200 in line will get free laser tag for a year. (Learn more HERE)
“We hope everyone in the Huntsville community will help us search for our lost pins so that we can make sure this grand opening is an event the community will never forget,” Justin Hutchins, general manager of Main Event Huntsville, said in a news release.
“We cannot wait to bring our one-of-a-kind experience to Huntsville. There is no other family entertainment center that can bring people together for a day or night of fun like Main Event. We need help finding these pins to make sure everything is ready to go.”